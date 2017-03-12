More than 1,000 people attend Color Me Rad 5k Race

COLUMBUS, Ga. – If you were in Uptown Columbus Saturday morning you may have noticed the splash of vibrant colors splattered everywhere.

The annual Color Me Rad 5-k race made its way back to the valley.

More than 1,000 people of all ages registered for the 5-k race event.

Runners started out in white or clean clothing, but along the way, they were bombed every 15-20 minutes with colored powder.

Organizers say this is a fun, and alternative way to get people off their couches and exercising.

Runners and walkers started at Woodruff Park and traveled along the 3 point one mile stretch throughout Uptown Columbus.