Man found dead at Phenix City home, police investigating case as homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – What initially started as a medical call complaint resulted in a homicide investigation for Phenix City Police. Police received a call around 1:50 p.m. EDT to investigate at a home in the 400 block of Brickyard Road.

Officers found a white male victim with a gunshot to the head. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. confirmed the death, pronouncing the man dead at 12:45 p.m. EDT. He says the person is unidentified. Sumbry tells News 3 the cause of death appears to be a homicide.

Phenix City Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 334-448-2825 or 334-448-2835.