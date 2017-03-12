Five SEC teams competing in March Madness

Indianapolis, In. – Five SEC teams have made it to March Madness. Kentucky beat Arkansas this weekend to take home their third straight SEC Championship.

But the road only gets tougher this week.

Here is the list of the five SEC teams competing:

3/16- Florida vs East Tennessee State @ 3:10 pm.

3/16- Vanderbilt vs Northwestern @ 4:30 pm.

3/17- Arkansas vs Seton Hill @ 1:30 pm.

3/17- Kentucky vs Northern Kentucky @ 9:40 pm.

3/17- South Carolina vs Marquette @ 9:50 pm.

For the full bracket, click on this link