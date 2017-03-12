Five SEC teams competing in March Madness

By Published: Updated:

Indianapolis, In. – Five SEC teams have made it to March Madness. Kentucky beat Arkansas this weekend to take home their third straight SEC Championship.
But the road only gets tougher this week.

Here is the list of the five SEC teams competing:

3/16- Florida vs East Tennessee State @ 3:10 pm.
3/16- Vanderbilt vs Northwestern @ 4:30 pm.
3/17- Arkansas vs Seton Hill @ 1:30 pm.
3/17- Kentucky vs Northern Kentucky @ 9:40 pm.
3/17- South Carolina vs Marquette @ 9:50 pm.

For the full bracket, click on this link

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s