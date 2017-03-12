Columbus Police remember fallen officer 33 years after sacrifice

Related Coverage FOP remembers fallen officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Columbus Police Department is recognizing an officer who paid the ultimate price to keep city streets safe. Thomas “Spanky” Bowen lost his life March 11, 1984 — 33 years ago Saturday.

After a chase suspect crashed, Officer Bowen went to check on him. Instead, the officer was greeted with two bullets to the head.

The Columbus Police Department wants to highlight the sacrifices officers like Bowen make on a daily basis. The man convicted of killing Officer Bowen was sentenced to life in prison.