Columbus Police remember fallen officer 33 years after sacrifice

By Published: Updated:
Officer Thomas "Spanky" Bowen lost his life in 1984 after a chase took a turn for the worst.
Officer Thomas "Spanky" Bowen lost his life in 1984 after a chase took a turn for the worst.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Columbus Police Department is recognizing an officer who paid the ultimate price to keep city streets safe. Thomas “Spanky” Bowen lost his life March 11, 1984 — 33 years ago Saturday.

After a chase suspect crashed, Officer Bowen went to check on him. Instead, the officer was greeted with two bullets to the head.

The Columbus Police Department wants to highlight the sacrifices officers like Bowen make on a daily basis. The man convicted of killing Officer Bowen was sentenced to life in prison.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s