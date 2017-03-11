Showers overnight and a cooler trend

Light rain will move in overnight and move out of the area by the later morning hours. North of us (Chambers, Troup, Meriwether and Harris Counties) will see a few more showers than Columbus. Any chance of wintry mix or snow will be far north of us – closer to North Georgia mountains. We are too warm and too far south for this to have any impact on us.

Cooler air will also move in overnight – keeping low temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the 50s through Tuesday. Another shot for showers is more likely late Monday through early morning Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) will be cold in the mornings – lower 30s and even some upper 20s are likely. Afternoons will be sunny and in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. St. Patrick’s Day will be pleasant in the mid 60s.

A chance for showers Saturday then cooler once again by Sunday.