Columbus beats Carver for GHSA 4A state title in overtime

ATLANTA, Ga. – For the fourth time this season, the Lady Blue Devils and Tigers met. And like every other time, it came down to the wire. This time though, a state title was on the line.

It was Columbus, that came out with the shots early on. The Blue Devils led 33-21 at the half. And in the 3rd, they led by 13 again. It wasn’t until the 4th quarter, that the Tigers started climbing back in. Columbus basketball coach Joe Cherrone says that’s when he really started to sweat.

“And you know even though we got down… and we lost that big lead in the 4th, plus Ariyah Copeland goes down. The chips were really stacked against us,” said Cherrone.

Carver ended up tying it up at 56 all and that sent the game into overtime. And again, it was a one point game up until the end. Carver’s Ja’nya Love-Hill made the shot to put Carver in the lead 67-66.

But Columbus had three seconds on the clock, and one last play. So they gave it to their play maker, Tatyana Wyatt. And she delivered. For the first time in school history, the Lady Blue Devils have won a state championship after beating Carver 69-67.

“It feels amazing. I just knew either way it was going to go. I was going to win with the ball in my hand or lose with the ball in my hand, so I stepped up, took the shot. It went in and it felt amazing to make school history,” says Tatyana Wyatt.

So now Columbus joins Kendrick high school as the only other girls team in Muscogee County to win a basketball state championship.