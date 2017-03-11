Chilly to start the week. Colder by Wednesday.

Cooler air is sticking around and even colder conditions are expected mid-week. A cold front will move through late Monday bringing showers ahead of it in the late afternoon through overnight hours. A few lingering showers early Tuesday morning before we clear up and cool, northerly winds move in. Monday and Tuesday mornings start in the upper 30s to lower 40s with afternoons staying chilly in the 50s.

WHY SO COLD? The passing cold front will reinforce cool conditions as strong, cold northerly winds blow in. On top of that – high pressure moves in behind the front keeping skies clear at night – which will allow our low temperatures to drop even more. Clouds at night act as a blanket to help keep warmth in and limit radiational cooling at night….starting Tuesday night there will hardly be any cloud cover in our area – which will allow us to reach those freezing temperatures.

If you think that’s cold – Wednesday morning drops to the lower 30s with frost possible as freezing temperatures are likely. Thursday morning is our coldest in the upper 20s with frost possible as well. Afternoons remain chilly in the mid 50s, but fortunately, there will be plenty of sunshine.

It is not until Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) that the afternoon warms to the mid 60s with continued sunny skies. The weekend will then be more seasonable with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s with the better shot for rain Saturday.