Weekend Starts Nice, Turns Chilly and Wet

Thunderstorms rumbled through Columbus and the News3 viewing area early this morning, bringing plenty of lightning, gusty winds, and a few power outages although the storms remained below severe levels. Columbus picked up a mere .13″ rain at the airport from this activity.

A cold front is scheduled to pass late this afternoon, giving us one more warm, sunny day. Cooler air will begin filtering into the area tonight, and Saturday will be cooler but still close to normal. Sunshine should last through most of Saturday, then we’ll be monitoring a new storm system headed this way from the Plains, bringing clouds and ultimately showers by Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly under clouds and rain with a stiff wind from the east.

The pattern looks quite unsettled in the east for early next week, as a major winter-type snowstorm is forecast to affect a large area along the eastern seaboard dumping large amounts of snow possibly as far south as North Carolina. Depending on how the surface map evolves, we could see rain linger into our area on Monday until the double-barreled storm moves away to finally clear us out. Temperatures next week look uniformly cooler than normal, and lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings could reach the freezing mark, giving the area a late, light freeze.

The switch to Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend in the U.S., requiring clocks to be set ahead one hour overnight Saturday. For a couple months that will mean more daylight in the evening, but later sunrises and more darkness in the mornings.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast