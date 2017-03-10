Tennessee officials: 2nd confirmation of avian flu

Associated Press Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a second commercial breeding poultry operation in Tennessee has tested positive for the avian flu.

Officials say the chicken breeding facility is located in Giles County, which lies south of Nashville and is close to the Alabama state line.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that another farm in southern Tennessee had bird flu. The entire flock of birds in Lincoln County was killed. That farm supplied Tyson foods.

Officials said the latest chicken-breeding operation to be infected is owned by a different company. Investigators do not believe that chickens at one farm sickened those at the other facility.

The Giles County chicken flock has been killed and investigators are testing nearby poultry facilities.

