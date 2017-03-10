Saturday seasonal, then a bit unsettled.

Sunny and cooler readings for Saturday before two systems converge across the southeast to bring another but weaker round of early morning rainfall by Sunday morning. The southern Plains upper level disturbance will converge, with our old frontal system as it develops a surface low and skirts across the northern Gulf of Mexico. The northern portion of this system pulls enough cold air to bring mountain snow to northern Alabama and Georgia. Atlanta may experience a brief shot of snow flurries but not enough to cause any concern. This system is moving quite fast and the surface will not be cold enough for any significant travel issues across north central Georgia. We of course this far south will see all rain but will be very chilly when you wake-up Sunday morning. Upper 60s Saturday, while readings fall below average starting Sunday into the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week. Another system clips us with a front Tuesday morning bringing enough for rain early again, with another shot of cold Pacific-Canadian air combined. Patchy frost will be present Wednesday morning, with a gradual bump-up to more seasonal air by the end of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast