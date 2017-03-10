Our Kitchen: Crepes

INGREDIENTS:
- Butter
- 2 Eggs
- 1 cup of Flour
- 3/4 cup ofMilk
- Sugar
- Strawberries
STEPS
- In a blender, combine the ingredients (eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and butter) then pulse for 10 seconds.
- Place the crepe batter in the refrigerator for 1 hour. This allows the bubbles to subside so the crepes will be less likely to tear during cooking. The batter will keep for up to 48 hours.
- Heat a small non-stick pan. Add butter to coat.
- Add strawberries to butter and let simmer for 15 minutes.
- Pour 1 ounce of batter into the center of the pan and swirl to spread evenly. Cook for 30 seconds and flip. Cook for another 10 seconds and remove to the cutting board.
- Lay them out flat so they can cool. Continue until all batter is gone.
- Pour the strawberry mixture on top of flattened crepe. Then add some over the crepe once folded (omlet style)
- Enjoy!