Local energy companies report power outages

UPDATES:

7:45 A.M. — A revised outage map says power has been restored to more than 500 customers in Troup County. Diverse Power reports 250 people still affected in Harris County.

News 3 First Alert Meteorologist Kurt Schmitz predicts the thunderstorms are moving out of our local area and winds are expected to die down.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

(WRBL) — Local power companies report more than 2000 customers have experienced on and off power outages throughout Friday morning as thunderstorms pass through.

As of 7 a.m., the Diverse Power outage map reports 725 customers affected by the outages in Troup County, 210 affected in Harris County, and 71 in Meriwether County.

Diverse Power representatives were not available to comment on the estimated time of restoration.

Georgia Power had previously reported 108 customers affected by power outages in the Columbus, Whynnton Road area. The company’s online map says the power has since been restored.

If you of someone you know is currently experiencing an outage, please report it to your energy provider or call WRBL News 3 at 706-324-6397.