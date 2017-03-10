Local buddies plan to kayak 450+ miles for charity

By Published:

A local kayaking enthusiast joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to share his incredible experience paddling 300 miles down the Chattahoochee River.

Jonathan Lee says he plans to do it again and this time, to support a good cause. Lee says this trip, dubbed Paddle 2 The Sea, will be even longer — 455 miles all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. He and a friend will be sponsored by Salt Life to complete the journey while followers online donate money for as long as they flow down the river.

Lee says the proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To learn more about the Paddle 2 The Sea initiative and how you can donate, visit them online here.

