Lee County Humane Society at full capacity with adult dogs

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Thursday, the Lee County Humane Society reached full capacity in terms of adult dogs, and are asking for the public’s help to clear the kennels by way of adopting or fostering.

The Lee County Humane Society is an open admission shelter, which has agreements with Auburn and Opelika to take in all strays and owner surrendered animals. When they hit full capacity, euthanasia has to be consider, but it is something they do not want to do. Last month, the shelter achieved a 99% live release rate.

“It’s all about the animals,” Anaraki said. “If you go back there, each one of those animals, not only have we put time and money into them, but they deserve a second chance. A lot of these dogs, especially our bigger dogs, you’ll go back there and see they’ve been dealt a terrible hand in life. We don’t know what most of them have been through; only they know. All we can do is hope we can put them in a loving home, which might be the first time in their life they’ve had one.”

In order to help clear the kennels, the shelter has a special starting Friday March 10 through Sunday the 12.

All dogs more than 20 pounds who are adoption ready are $25. The dogs are spayed or neutered, given all their vaccines, de-wormed, microchipped, receive a free month of pet health insurance, treated/tested for heartworms and receive eight free weeks of dog training.