Hundreds attend 15th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Friday hundreds of people gathered for the 15th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.

The luncheon was hosted by Davis broadcasting Inc. at the Convention and Trade Center

Actress Regina Hall and Gospel Singer Erica Campbell both graced the stage at the event.

Hall and Campbell both received keys to the city by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Hall also spoke of spending her childhood summers in Phenix City where she still has family.

Speakers shed light on their careers and how their faith in God played a big role in their success.