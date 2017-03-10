Georgia Republicans worried about parts of health care bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators are preparing for expected congressional changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate announced a task force on the issue in January but members held their first public meeting on Friday, days after GOP congressional leaders unveiled their replacement plan in Washington.

The five Republican senators and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle heard testimony from two health care experts. One of the speakers is a lobbyist who served as a policy adviser on President Donald Trump’s transition team.

Georgia didn’t expand Medicaid coverage under President Barack Obama’s health care law and the group worries that GOP leaders’ replacement will ultimately punish the state.

The Republican plan would cap the amount of money Medicaid reimburses per patient. Lawmakers fear that will mean less reimbursement money for the state.