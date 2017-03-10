Dog gets second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A unique dog is on his way to recovery after spending months alone in the woods. Paws Humane is raising money for one of its dogs that died and was brought back to life.

Ghost escaped when a rescue group was moving his litter from animal control. It wasn’t until months later that Paws rescued him.

Ghost is very timid around people. Katie Morrell says he’s making great strides since coming to Paws and is now playing with other dogs.

Ghost was living in the woods near Paws until workers were close enough to catch him.

“We were all celebrating and super excited to get him and then we look down and he’s not breathing. We start panicking. Luckily we had an RVT on site. She immediately dropped to the ground and started doing CPR. A few minutes later he was revived,” Morrell explained.

Ghost is now able to spend time outside. Paws is raising money for an outdoor rehabilitation with a roof and fence for Ghost and other dogs with special rehabilitation needs.