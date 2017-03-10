Construction worker injured after man falls from scaffolding on AU campus

WRBL Staff Published:
(File: Auburn University)

AUBURN, Ala. — Officials say a construction worker fell from a scaffolding Friday afternoon on Auburn University.

According to Auburn Police Division and Auburn Fire Division responded to a medical assistance at a construction site in the 300 block of Beech Street.

The construction worker was a 63-year-old Opelika man. Officials say he fell roughly 15 feet and suffered injury to his head and back.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics then transported to East Alabama Medical Center. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s