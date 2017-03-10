Charity to give local teens good looks, good advice for prom

COLUMBUS, Ga — Finding a prom dress just got easier.

The Junior League of Columbus announces its 7th Annual Project Prom initiative is back in the Valley to save local teens the fashion nightmare of not finding what you need in time for the big dance.

Project Prom promotes self-confidence and individual beauty by providing free prom dresses and accessories to high school girls who cannot otherwise afford them. Volunteers offer new and lightly used prom dresses and accessories completely free… but under one condition.

Anyone who turns out to claim their free prom swag must sit through a “How to Avoid Falling for a Jerk” workshop. The info session will be hosted by Right from the Start, a marriage and healthy relationship counseling initiative dedicated to building strong marriages and families.

Project Prom will be held at 6100 Veterans Parkway (next to mellow mushroom) from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. Students are not required to show financial need, but they are asked to bring a valid school ID. The event is first come, first served and lines form early.