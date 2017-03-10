Bullock Co. woman arrested after falsifying medical claims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Bullock County woman turned herself in after an investigation into false medical claims.

The Alabama Department of Insurance Fraud Unit says 30-year-old Chambree Flintroy was arrested Wednesday, March 8, 2017 after she turned herself into the Bullock County Detention Facility.

After an investigation involving the Bullock County District Attorney’s Office and Insurance Fraud Unit Flintroy was charged with submitting false Medical related claims to an insurance company for monetary gain.

Flintroy was released on a $5,000 bond.