Terrific Thursday; Changes for the Weekend

We have great weather today by any standards, especially in the often fickle month of March. And naturally, a variety of changes will be headed our way over the next 5 to 7 days.

High pressure that moved in behind Thursday’s cold front will give us a sunny day and seasonably warm temperatures today, but our eyes will be on a cold front sinking southward from the Midwest. As the boundary presses into a warm, increasingly humid air mass, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop and move into Alabama overnight, continuing south into the News3 viewing area toward morning.

Once the front moves through, we’re going to see a gradual return to cooler temperatures beginning Saturday and becoming especially noticeable by Sunday with the next system bringing clouds and rain, and the possibility of a cool air “wedge” situation developing.

With Sunday’s rain system out of the way by next Monday, we’ll settle into a cooler pattern for next week with some chance of lows reaching the freezing mark several mornings, and a stretch of highs a bit below normal for the first time in quite a while.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast