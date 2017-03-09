OPD: Woman took misplaced wallet, then left the store

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for a woman who they say picked up a wallet that was misplaced, then left the store with her purchases.

Police say the incident occurred back on February 23, 2017 at the Walmart Supercenter on Pepperell Parkway. The suspect was caught on store surveillance as she left the store.

The suspect is described as:

Approximately 5’7″ in height

Around 230 pounds

According to police, the suspect appeared to be in grey Hyundai Sonata and left the parking lot in an unknown direction.

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect or who may have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.