News outlets and teacher’s family oppose gag in 2005 murder

TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — News organizations are challenging a judge’s gag order in a case involving the slaying of a south Georgia high school teacher who vanished nearly 12 years ago.

Three separate groups of newspapers and television stations have filed motions before Superior Court Judge Melanie B. Cross to lift the order.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke was charged with murder Feb. 23 in the slaying of Tara Grinstead, who disappeared in 2005. Her body hasn’t been found. A second man, 32-year-old Bo Dukes, was arrested March 3.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that Cross barred prosecutors, defense lawyers, police and even family members from commenting on the case.

Lawyer Lee Bennett Jr., Grinstead’s cousin, says the teacher’s family also opposes the gag order.