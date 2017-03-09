Man faces charges in three separate shootings at Columbus home

By Published:
Christopher Peterson (Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus man appears in court Thursday to answer charges related to three separate shootings at a home on Liberty Avenue.

Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Lamel Peterson steps before a Recorder’s Court judge at 9 a.m.

Columbus police say a family at 353 Liberty Avenue reported shots fired in front of their home on January 12 and January 19. The third time police received the call, they found a bullet had actually hit the home while four people, including two 4-year-old children, were inside. No one was hurt in the shootings.

Police say an investigation revealed the shootings were all connected to the same person — allegedly Peterson. Investigators put out an aggravated assault warrant for him at that time.

An officer spotted Peterson walking in the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road Friday, March 3 and called for patrol backup. The officers report Peterson took off on foot and tried to throw away a loaded handgun. He was eventually caught and police found he had crack cocaine and marijuana.

Peterson now faces charges for:

  • 6 counts of aggravated assault
  • 3 counts reckless conduct
  • 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a housing project
  • Obstruction of a police officer

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s