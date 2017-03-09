Man faces charges in three separate shootings at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus man appears in court Thursday to answer charges related to three separate shootings at a home on Liberty Avenue.

Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Lamel Peterson steps before a Recorder’s Court judge at 9 a.m.

Columbus police say a family at 353 Liberty Avenue reported shots fired in front of their home on January 12 and January 19. The third time police received the call, they found a bullet had actually hit the home while four people, including two 4-year-old children, were inside. No one was hurt in the shootings.

Police say an investigation revealed the shootings were all connected to the same person — allegedly Peterson. Investigators put out an aggravated assault warrant for him at that time.

An officer spotted Peterson walking in the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road Friday, March 3 and called for patrol backup. The officers report Peterson took off on foot and tried to throw away a loaded handgun. He was eventually caught and police found he had crack cocaine and marijuana.

Peterson now faces charges for:

6 counts of aggravated assault

3 counts reckless conduct

2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a housing project

Obstruction of a police officer