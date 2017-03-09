Man faces 65 charges after 21 dead dogs found in home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old Hampton man is facing more than 60 counts after 21 dead dogs were found inside a home on Monday.

Hampton police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection with the investigation.

Silver is facing 65 total counts on three charges — felony cruelty to animals (22 counts), general duties (22 counts) and disposal of dead companion animals (21 counts).

Police were called to a house in the 200 block of Pochin Place Monday morning in reference to an unusual smell coming from a home. Officers went inside and discovered the 21 dead animals and one still living. The surviving dog is at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where it is undergoing an extensive screening process, which is expected to take several weeks, according to police.