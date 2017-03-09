Ending domestic violence

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Local communities, like Columbus, are doing their part to curb domestic violence.

A meeting was held Wednesday at the Columbus Library, which revealed some of the state’s statistics. The top three counties with domestic violence deaths are: Fulton, Gwinnett, and Chatham Counties.

Those present went over the annual report of increasing victim’s safety.

“Stop domestic violence. Stop hating each other. There are plenty of resources on how to have a healthy, productive relationship. And by educating our community we hope to end domestic violence. We don’t want another person to die at the hands of an intimate partner,”  says Annie Davis, Secretary, Domestic Violence Roundtable.

News 3 is on your side with some of the symptoms of domestic violence. They can be manipulation, isolation, controlling the finances, abuse and death.

