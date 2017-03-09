Donna Fleming

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — This week our search for an outstanding teacher took us to Columbus High School.

That’s where News 3’s Carlos Williams honored veteran educator Donna Fleming.

The geometry teacher was nominated by student Jacob Allen who told us that Fleming is like a “school mom” who looks out for all the students.

Fleming also doubles at the Columbus High girls volleyball coach.

User her guidance, the program has won three state championships and has been state runner-up five times. She was honored to be nominated by one of her students.

