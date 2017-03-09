Changes quickly with early showers and storms

A stormy start to your Friday morning with a fast moving front with a line of wind and storms along this line gusts up to 35mph. These will not be severe and the line will weaken as it approaches the area by sunrise. A breezy cooler start for Saturday, with lower 40s in the morning and high readings approaching near average about 67 degrees. Two systems intersect Sunday morning with a weak upper level disturbance and an area of low pressure moving adjacent to the norther Gulf of Mexico will bring a round of showers early Sunday with just a few lingering light showers behind for the early afternoon. then we’ll be watching a typical march pattern, with warmer based storms to the south to now a cut-off area of low pressure bringing cloudy, breezy windy conditions well north of here but knocking readings down for the first time below average. These readings will range from the upper 30s for lows and upper 50s for highs. By the time the air subsides behind this system, we’ll experience sunny conditions, with patchy frost Wednesday morning, with our new spring frost advisories being issued earlier across northern Alabama and Georgia because of the early blooming we’ve had thanks to all this warm weather we’ve experienced. We then gradually warm back-up to the lower 60s by the end of the forecast period. Just a reminder that this month marks the 15th Annual Campaign of March for Meals to recognize the work of Meals on Wheels Programs all over the US and right here in Columbus, GA #MealsonWheels #seniors #hunger We love to see if you’d like to volunteer.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast