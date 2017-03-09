AT&T 911 service restored after nationwide outage

AUSTIN, Tx (KXAN) — AT&T says 911 service has been restored for cellphone customers who had been unable to call 911 in several states.

Various law enforcement and government agencies reported the problem lasted about two hours Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T on Wednesday evening offered customers apologies for the problem.

“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

But the spokesman did not immediately provide details on how many states or customers were affected or what caused the outage.

During the outage, many law enforcement agencies in affected states provided alternate numbers for people to call if they had an emergency.

According to quarterly reports, AT&T has the second highest number of subscribers in the United States with 135 million.