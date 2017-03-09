Annual prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A local Mayor is calling for unity in a time that many see our country divided and he’s calling on the highest power to do it.

Early Thursday morning more than 150 city leaders and ministers came together for Mayor Eddie Lowe’s annual Unity Prayer Breakfast.

Folks in the community say they came with one goal, unifying the city.

Some say emotions were at all time high as Ministers and city leaders spoke on the importance of building bridges and not barriers.

Mayor Lowe says religion can conquer division and he cites U.S. history as an example.

Lowe said, “Our country was founded on it and it was founded on the word of God and what’s going to stand is the word of God and as you were able to see, it brought people together. They weren’t thinking about ethnicities or denominations.”

Reverend Amy Parkes from Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Panama City, Florida was the keynote speaker.

At the end of the breakfast everyone joined hands and prayed for the health and safety of city leaders, educators and people throughout the Valley.