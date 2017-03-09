8 women escape alleged human trafficker thanks to police investigation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga (AP/CNN Newsource) – Police say they helped eight women leave an Atlanta-area mansion after a woman called 911 saying she was there to work as a dancer and her boss threatened to kill her if she left.

Sandy Springs police say they received the call Tuesday morning. Police responded to the nearly 7,000 square foot house in the wealthy suburb of Atlanta called Sandy Springs.

They arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts, who faces charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Roberts used false promises to draw the women there, police say.

“What we believe is that he was luring these women to this house with promises of either modeling careers, financial assistance, we’re not 100 percent sure on that, the investigation is continuing,” says Sgt. Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs Police Department

Roberts remains in jail, and it isn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The woman who called police can be heard on a 911 recording saying she and the other women were supposed to dance for money. She says their boss said she could leave any time but also threatened to kill her if she did.

All of the women are in safe locations and none appeared to be physically harmed.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher learns more about what’s happening. Her surprise is clear, her tone at times incredulous:

“Wait. Did you say you’re in a house full of girls?” “Mmm hmm,” the woman responds. “And somebody’s threatening to kill you if you leave?” “Mmm hmm.” “Who’s threatening to kill you? One of the girls?” “No, our boss.” “Your boss?”

The woman says she knows her boss only as “Ken something,” that she met him online and that it initially seemed like a good situation because she could make money for dancing. When she arrived about a month ago, he sent her to get plastic surgery, she told the dispatcher.

The situation quickly turned bad: “He’s, like, so mean I just can’t stay.”

She describes the home as “a very nice house” in a gated subdivision, with cameras inside. According to Fulton County property records, the two-story brick home measures 6,806 square feet and is valued at $976,300.

Her boss also lives in the house, drives a lot of different cars and generally has a handgun with him, she told the dispatcher.

Throughout the 14-minute 911 recording, the woman repeatedly says nothing illegal is going on but that she’s scared to leave.