Wild Animal Wednesday: Spider Monkey

By Published: Updated:

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we feature Wild Animal Safari’s new Spider monkey exhibit. Dale our male Spider monkey is a very boisterous character, but he’s very fun to watch. Spider monkeys have huge tails that they use as another arm to grab objects from near by. You’ll also notice that they only have 4 fingers, making it easier for them to swing and climb. During your visit, you’ll hear these monkeys using various screeches to communicate what’s going on in their surroundings, don’t be alarmed!  Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Come on down to see this exciting brand new exhibit!

