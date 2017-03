A cold front came through this morning and is bringing us some fine weather. Columbus picked up .28″ of rain from a line of showers ahead of the front Tuesday night. We’re in for a couple of outstanding days of weather before the clouds and showers return on Friday. Showers return Friday morning with a line of showers moving through the Chattahoochee Valley. We see another disturbance move in on Sunday in this very unsettled weather pattern.

First Alert Forecast