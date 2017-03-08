Memorial tribute honors service of former CCG employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Friends and family members gathered to remember former Columbus Consolidated Government employees at an annual memorial tribute. Current employees gathered along with loved ones to honor the service of former employees who died during 2016.

Charlotte Edwards came to honor the service of her mother, Lucy M. Albritton. Albritton worded in the Parks and Recreation Department for 16 and a half years.

“She was the first social worker assigned to the city and she would go out and perform tasks like Bible study. She would do pressure checks as far as blood pressure. She would do a little nursing, financial accounting with them,” Edwards said.

The memorial tribute recognized 39 employees. Their service years in the Columbus Consolidated Government adds up to 773 years.