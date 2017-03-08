Job market promising for veterans in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga- Good news if you’re a veteran looking for a job. One employment agency that knows the Columbus market well says now is a great time to find employment.

Unemployment Eliminators, an agency that sets up job fairs in many cities in the southeast, was in Columbus yesterday. The agency hosted a job fair downtown at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. It brought together veterans and more than 30 prospective employers.

Organizers say it’s a great time for veterans, with their specialized skill sets, to find full or part-time work.

“I have like two particular ones that come right to the top of my head,” says Jennie Woodrum, President of Unemployment Eliminators, based out of Atlanta. “Veterans, who have walked into the door, never been to a job fair, looking for employment, and now they come back to our job fairs because they’re actually hired, and they’re behind the table as a recruiter for companies.”

Unemployment Eliminators says it has great success in Columbus. The agency hosts a job fair here three times a year.

About 1,000 potential employees were expected to attend Tuesday’s job fair.