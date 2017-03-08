HIV infections down in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. – HIV infections are down across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health says HIV infections have dropped in the state by six percent each year from 2008 to 2014.

Georgia is one of eight states whose infection rates have significantly dropped during the six-year period. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department of Public Health attributes the decline to effective prevention and treatment strategies.

“The Georgia Department of Public Health has been very proactive in raising awareness for people to know their HIV status so, that if you are HIV positive there are things that you can do and medications to help reduce the chance that you can spread the virus to others,” said Pam Kirkland with the West Central Health District.

The health department in Columbus does offer free, confidential HIV screening. No appointment is needed.