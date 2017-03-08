Front Gone, Sunshine Returns

Columbus picked up .28″ of rain Tuesday night as a weakening line of showers and a few thunderstorms moved through. This rain came ahead of a cold front pushing across the eastern U.S., part of a weather system that brought severe storms to the middle of the country on Monday but lost much of its upper air support on its way east.

The front is all but through Georgia, bringing an end to any rain, with lingering clouds behind the boundary clearing out early in the day to give us a good amount of sunshine with weak high pressure taking over. That will leave us with clear skies and a cool night, followed by a fantastic spring day on Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal.

The pattern becomes a bit more unsettled beginning Friday, as a cold air mass attempts to sink into the southern states and moisture returns on the back side of the surface high. This could combine with an upper level disturbance to bring rain back to the area during the day Friday, with another system to follow over the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild but late in the weekend a cooling trend is now anticipated which will take us into next week with potentially below normal highs and lows.

