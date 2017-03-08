Deadly hit-and-run suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga.- 36- year old Javonne Williams pleaded not guilty in court today.

She is charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and no proof of insurance.

35 year old Kassandra Hollinhead was hit by a car Saturday night while crossing the road from the Citgo convenience store at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Murray Street.

Defense Attorney William Kendrick says the defendant should not be charged with vehicular homicide because she was not the first driver to hit the victim.

Kendrick also says it may be hard to prove which vehicle caused the fatal blow ultimately taking Hollinhead’s life.

Javonne Williams case is bound to superior court. Her charges include at a $10,000 bail for vehicular homicide and $1,000 bail for driving with a suspended license.