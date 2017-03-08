All-area showdown for the crown: Columbus, Carver meet in 4A state championship

COLUMBUS, Ga – One way or another, the GHSA 4A girls basketball state championship is coming back to Columbus, Georgia. Whether it’s on the bus with Carver, or Columbus, will be determined on Friday night.

The two cross-town rivals will meet in the state title game at McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Carver leads the season series 2-1, including an epic last-second 54-53 win over the Lady Blue Devils in the 4A Region 1 championship game.

Carver is led by guard Mya Millner, who is a former AAU teammate of Columbus star forward Tatyana Wyatt. Wyatt has signed to play with the University of Kentucky. Her teammate, Ariyah Copeland, has signed to play for the University of Alabama.

Friday night’s game is the first time two Muscogee County schools have met for the GHSA 4A girls state championship.