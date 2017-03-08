Alabama governor hospitalized for heart procedure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has been taken the hospital because of an abnormal heartbeat.

The governor’s office, in a statement, said the 74-year-old governor on Wednesday morning underwent a routine procedure.

Bentley spokeswoman Yasamie August says there are no serious concerns and he is expected to return to work quickly.

The governor appeared fine Tuesday night when attending a legislative reception hosted by the state’s seafood industry.

The second-term governor has faced a push from some lawmakers to impeach him in the wake of a scandal involving his relationship with a former aide. His office is also in negotiations with legislators over a large prison construction proposal.