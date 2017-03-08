2 soldiers found dead in Georgia apartment near Army post

HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in southeast Georgia are investigating after two soldiers were found dead in an apartment outside Fort Stewart.

Hinesville police Capt. James C. Reid says Tuesday an anonymous tip made to a police department in another city led officers to the bodies late Sunday.

Reid calls the deaths “suspicious”, saying there were injuries to the bodies, but declines to give further details about the deaths. He says autopsies were scheduled to be performed Tuesday.

Reid says the soldiers were identified as 23-year-old Spc. Marquez S. Brown and 21-year-old Pvt. Malika D. Jackson.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson confirms the men were active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart, the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. He says the Army is cooperating with local authorities.