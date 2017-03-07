WRBL to host book drives promoting community literacy

The first book drive will be Wednesday, March 8 at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. WRBL News 3 will collect new and gently used children’s books for The Literacy Alliance and The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries.

The drives will continue every Wednesday in March. Donate your extra children’s books to help another local kid develop a love of reading and learning! There will be WRBL representatives and organizers at every book drive giving out information on how you can get involved in community literacy.

The information on the first book drive is below: