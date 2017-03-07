Third suspect arrested in deadly 5 Corner Lotto shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police say a third suspect is in custody connected to a November robbery turned deadly at the 5 Corner Lotto store on Linwood Boulevard.

A news release says 17-year-old Joshua Tucker was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

As News 3 reported, police responded to a robbery call at the 5 Corner Lotto store back on November 6. Officers found store owner Gautamkumar Patel and his son Vatsel Patel shot at the scene. Vatsel passed away and his father survived after surgery.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jalontaye Cleveland and 18-year-old Dominique Collins the next day in connection to the robbery and shootings.

There are also two more suspects still wanted in the case — 30-year-old Kimberly Huffman and 26-year-old Courtney Williams. Police say Huffman and Williams are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the two remaining suspects should call 911 or Sargent A. Locey at 706-225-4291.