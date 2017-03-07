Outdoor Weekend Events March 10th – 12th

There are plenty of fun, outdoor events going on this weekend!

Run through bright colored powders and gels with music and food afterwards at the Color Me Rad 5K Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon est at Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus.

If you’re looking for a good deal or a bite to eat – the Westminister Christian School Yard Sale and Barbeque is Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. est in Columbus.

Or you can run the Salute to Success 5K and celebrate JROTC’s 101st anniversary in Wildwood Park Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. est. All proceeds benefit High School JCamp’s Garner Grant career scholarships for graduating JROTC cadets.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Columbus Optimist Club Youth Charity Golf Tournament. Kids 8-years-old to 18-years-old can come out to Godwin Creek from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. est for a fun and free game of golf!

Raines Edenfield is the league golf instructor for Godwin Creek and says one goal of the tournament is to encourage youth golf throughout the area.

“The Optimist Club tournament is the annual club tournament put on by the Optimist Club to benefit Fore Kids. And what it is – is through all of our sponsorships, everybody comes free, and there’s a bunch of good prizes. It’s free food and free lunch and free breakfast and all the kids really enjoy it,” says Edenfield.

He says all kids are welcome to come out.

“We prefer that you know a little bit about golf just cause it is a tournament, but if not – we’ll help you along the way. We have clubs that we can give to you that are on us that you can play in the tournament with, and we just like to see everybody come out,” says Edenfield.

Registration for the tournament can be done 30 minutes prior to tee time at Godwin Creek or you can register early by calling 706-587-3224 or email STEPHANIE@ABMCOL.COM.

More information on the Fore Kids Columbus program can be found here.