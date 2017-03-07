Negotiations continue on Alabama prison construction bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawmakers are continuing negotiate over Governor Robert Bentley’s proposed prison construction plan.

The Senate Judiciary Committee could vote as soon as Tuesday afternoon on a scaled-back plan to build two or three prisons instead of the four that Bentley proposed.

Committee Chairman Cam Ward, the sponsor of the bill, says he is trying to assess lawmaker support for different options. Ward says a committee vote could be delayed until Thursday if lawmakers can’t reach a consensus.

Bentley had originally proposed an $800 million bond issue to build four large regional prisons and close most existing facilities.

State prisons have come under criticism for overcrowding, understaffing and violence.

Alabama prisons house hold more than 23,000 inmates in facilities build for about 13,000. A corrections officer died after being stabbed last year.