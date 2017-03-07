Deputies arrest woman connected to deadly MLK Blvd hit-and-run

Jovonne Williams (Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus woman is behind bars after police say she was involved in a deadly pedestrian accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Saturday.

A report says Muscogee County deputies arrested 36-year-old Jovonne Williams at about 6:45 p.m. Monday night. She faces charges for homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, failure to report injuries in an accident, and others.

Kassie Hollinhead died after being hit twice on MLK, Jr. Boulevard Saturday night.
As News 3 reported, 35-year-old Kassandra Hollinhead was killed while trying to cross the street on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Saturday night. Police say she was hit twice — once by a car traveling west, then by a second traveling east.

Williams’ arrest report says she was driving the second car that hit Hollinhead and she fled the scene. Hollinhead died in the street from her injuries.

Williams is set to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m.

