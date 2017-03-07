CPD seeks help identifying car break-in, fraud suspects

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a man and a woman suspected of a car break-in and fraud.

Sargent Thomas Hill says a car was broken into at the Willy’s Mexicana Grill parking lot on Whittlesey Boulevard back on February 22. Hill says the victim’s purse with checks and credit cards inside was stolen from inside the vehicle.

Lyndsey Sanner (Muscogee County Jail)

He says one woman has already been arrested in the case. Twenty-eight-year-old Lyndsey Sanner was caught February 24 after police say she tried to pass one of the stolen checks at a CB&T bank.

Hill says another woman and a man are still at large in the case. The two have used the victim’s credit cards and checks at several locations in the Whittlesey Boulevard and Bradley Park Drive areas including Wendy’s, Publix, and Target.

Police have shared several surveillance photos of the suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.

Car break-in, fraud suspects

If you know anything about the suspects or the vehicle break-in, please call the Columbus Police Detectives assigned to the case Roy Green at 706-225-4314 or Joseph Austin at 706-225-4313.

 

