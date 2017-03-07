Committee meets Tuesday on Governor Bentley impeachment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After a pause of several months, the House Judiciary Committee is meeting again to discuss the possible impeachment of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.

The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to discuss a procedural question related to the probe. It is the first meeting since the investigation was paused in November.

The committee is tasked with making a recommendation to the full House of Representatives on whether there are grounds to impeach Bentley.

Twenty-three House members last year signed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of willful neglect of duty and corruption.

It came after Bentley’s fired law enforcement secretary accused his former boss of having an affair with a staffer and of interfering with law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied the other accusations.