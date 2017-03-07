Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers report more bomb threats

NEW YORK (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country are reporting a new round of bomb threats.

The New York-based ADL says Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement agencies were responding to the “multiple bomb threats” it received at its offices.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

On Friday, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide, including one to the ADL in New York.

Authorities said that case involved a bizarre campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend.

