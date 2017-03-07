Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers report more bomb threats

NEW YORK (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country are reporting a new round of bomb threats.

The New York-based ADL says Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement agencies were responding to the “multiple bomb threats” it received at its offices.

We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices. Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 7, 2017

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

On Friday, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide, including one to the ADL in New York.

Authorities said that case involved a bizarre campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend.