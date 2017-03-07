A Round of Spring Storms

Showers and thunderstorms will move through Columbus and the surrounding area this evening as a cold front sweeps across the southeastern states. This system was responsible for numerous reports of severe weather on Monday over a wide area, from Minnesota and Wisconsin all the way south into Texas and Louisiana.

As the advancing front approaches later today, clouds will move into Columbus followed by a chance of mostly light showers in the afternoon as we await the stronger storms toward evening.

The atmosphere in Alabama and Georgia is expected to be much less favorable for severe storms by the time the squall line moves in late afternoon. Our area remains outside any severe risk areas today and tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center. We can expect heavy rain and at least some embedded thunderstorms along the line with briefly gusty winds. The line will move through quickly, leaving behind only a few light showers overnight with clearing skies early Wednesday behind the frontal passage and sunshine in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Little in the way of cool air is available in the wake of this system, as we will see temperatures quickly recover to above normal highs in the 70s through next weekend. Our next chance of rain will likely be sometime over the weekend.

